Plant This Vibrant Perennial In Your Fall Garden For Late-Winter Blooms

In fall, cooler temperatures offer the chance to tackle all sorts of yard work you might have put off when the weather was too hot. Meanwhile, in the garden, you may be focused on harvesting the fruits of your earlier labors. While you're probably not thinking about spring after summer just ended, now is exactly the time to think about the flower bulbs you'd like to plant for next year.

Fall is the best time of year to plant spring-blooming flowers, because the colder weather helps dormant plants develop their roots before springtime. Crocuses, however, can actually bloom as early as late winter. These perky perennials are some of the first flowering plants to pop up each year, often showing their colors from February and into March. They're small, at less than 6 inches high or wide, which makes them perfect for mass planting along a pathway, as a garden border, or even on your lawn.

The word "crocus" was once the Middle English term for "saffron plant." This is because saffron comes from the dried stigmas of Crocus sativus, which has glorious, deep orange stigmas inside its blooms. That particular variety derives from more than 3,000 years of cultivating carried out specifically to obtain the spice, which has a harvesting window of just a few weeks. Saffron is also sometimes used as a clothing dye.