Leaf Peeping Is Just One Great Feature Of This Meticulously Crafted Massachusetts Garden
Leaf peeping is a New England tradition. And while it's great to plant your own trees that'll fill your garden with fall colors, it's absolutely worth driving out to see gorgeous fall colors in special locations, as well. Those can be wilder spots like Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, of course, but you can also enjoy fall foliage at more refined places. The elegantly sculpted gardens at The Mount — historic home of Pulitzer Prize winning author Edith Wharton — offer gorgeous color and a wonderful experience all year long.
Located in the town of Lenox, MA, and nestled in the Berkshires, a hilly region notable for its fall color, the estate and formal gardens sprawl across 113 acres. In autumn, the deciduous trees in and around the garden turn striking shades of red and gold, while vibrant colors in spring and summer come from a variety of lovely flowers. The fall foliage is only part of the carefully sculpted landscape. Wharton herself described gardens as architectural compositions, eschewing the wilder, more natural look of English gardens that had been popular in the 19th century. The elegant Mount was built in 1902 and Wharton decorated the interior with classic French and Italian designs in mind. So the meticulously manicured and shaped formal gardens made sense. And while much of the estate is surrounded by evergreens, there are plenty of hardwoods and color-changing leafy shrubs to make any leaf-peeper giddy.
Tickets to visit the main house of The Mount are available for adults at a price of $22, with various discounts and free admission for kids and at-need adults. However, if all you want to see is the gardens, you don't need to worry about tickets. The grounds, gardens, Terrace Cafe, and Bookstore are free to enter.
Catching fall leaves at The Mount
Wharton was clearly fascinated by the notion of bringing the philosophies of indoor decorating to outdoor spaces, considering each garden like outside rooms, and designing them with niece Beatrix Jones Ferrand to contain the same level of thought and detail. You'll find a beautiful kitchen garden, a French flower garden with a pool, a peaceful rock garden with grass-covered stairs, and the truly elegant sunken Italian gardens. For those seeking to be enveloped by fall foliage will head directly for the Lime Walk, a path surrounded by privacy walls of 48 pleached Linden trees. A large stand of bottle brush buckeye shrubs (Aesculus parviflora) turn a vibrant golden yellow in the fall.
If you're not sure where to begin exploring, start with a guided tour of the main house and gardens to learn more about the estate. More independent visitors can opt for a self-guided audio tour. If you're visiting in fall to see the leaves and are a fan of outdoor Halloween experiences, why not book a ghost tour? Both adult and kid-friendly ghost tours are available, but remember to dress appropriately for the chilly night air!
There are also many events hosted at The Mount throughout the year, including live music and author talks. Learn about the ecosystem and get back to nature with forest bathing, tai chi, and guided walks through the grounds. If you're visiting in winter, purchase a ticket for NightWood to experience lights, music, and seasonal treats in the gardens at night. And if you need even more Lenox-area tree magic, head to nearby Kennedy Park, an easily-accessed former elite hotel grounds with 15 miles of trails amidst a dense hardwood forest drenched in color each fall.