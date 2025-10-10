Leaf Peeping Is Just One Great Feature Of This Meticulously Crafted Massachusetts Garden

Leaf peeping is a New England tradition. And while it's great to plant your own trees that'll fill your garden with fall colors, it's absolutely worth driving out to see gorgeous fall colors in special locations, as well. Those can be wilder spots like Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, of course, but you can also enjoy fall foliage at more refined places. The elegantly sculpted gardens at The Mount — historic home of Pulitzer Prize winning author Edith Wharton — offer gorgeous color and a wonderful experience all year long.

Located in the town of Lenox, MA, and nestled in the Berkshires, a hilly region notable for its fall color, the estate and formal gardens sprawl across 113 acres. In autumn, the deciduous trees in and around the garden turn striking shades of red and gold, while vibrant colors in spring and summer come from a variety of lovely flowers. The fall foliage is only part of the carefully sculpted landscape. Wharton herself described gardens as architectural compositions, eschewing the wilder, more natural look of English gardens that had been popular in the 19th century. The elegant Mount was built in 1902 and Wharton decorated the interior with classic French and Italian designs in mind. So the meticulously manicured and shaped formal gardens made sense. And while much of the estate is surrounded by evergreens, there are plenty of hardwoods and color-changing leafy shrubs to make any leaf-peeper giddy.

Tickets to visit the main house of The Mount are available for adults at a price of $22, with various discounts and free admission for kids and at-need adults. However, if all you want to see is the gardens, you don't need to worry about tickets. The grounds, gardens, Terrace Cafe, and Bookstore are free to enter.