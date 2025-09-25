The Must-Plant Tree That'll Fill Your Yard With Fall Colors And Pollinators

Planting and growing trees is a wonderfully rewarding activity that provides a host of benefits to your garden and the wildlife in your area as well. Trees offer shade, beautiful colors, fruit if they are fruit trees, and a place for birds and other wildlife to take shelter and use as a food source. While there are several fast-growing trees you should avoid planting in your yard, a gorgeous, must-plant tree that will fill your yard with stunning fall colors and attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, is the staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina). Native to the eastern and Midwestern states, this deciduous small tree is known for its striking red fruit clusters, brightly colored fall foliage, and open, spreading appearance.

Staghorn sumac trees grow to a height of 15 to 25 feet and about 20 to 30 feet in width. You have to watch this fast-growing tree because it can easily form dense thickets through its root suckers that will spread to new areas and can displace other plants and trees. Because of its aggressive nature, it is best to plant it in more open areas rather than tight spaces in your yard or garden, where it can affect other plants. Gardeners enjoy the fact that the staghorn sumac tree offers a variety of visual interest in many seasons without requiring a lot of upkeep.