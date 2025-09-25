The Must-Plant Tree That'll Fill Your Yard With Fall Colors And Pollinators
Planting and growing trees is a wonderfully rewarding activity that provides a host of benefits to your garden and the wildlife in your area as well. Trees offer shade, beautiful colors, fruit if they are fruit trees, and a place for birds and other wildlife to take shelter and use as a food source. While there are several fast-growing trees you should avoid planting in your yard, a gorgeous, must-plant tree that will fill your yard with stunning fall colors and attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, is the staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina). Native to the eastern and Midwestern states, this deciduous small tree is known for its striking red fruit clusters, brightly colored fall foliage, and open, spreading appearance.
Staghorn sumac trees grow to a height of 15 to 25 feet and about 20 to 30 feet in width. You have to watch this fast-growing tree because it can easily form dense thickets through its root suckers that will spread to new areas and can displace other plants and trees. Because of its aggressive nature, it is best to plant it in more open areas rather than tight spaces in your yard or garden, where it can affect other plants. Gardeners enjoy the fact that the staghorn sumac tree offers a variety of visual interest in many seasons without requiring a lot of upkeep.
Add a staghorn sumac tree to your yard and the pollinators will celebrate
Okay, maybe not actually celebrate, but they will certainly benefit and enjoy returning to the staghorn sumac tree again and again. The vibrant red berries produced in fall provide a food source late in the season for many species of birds, including Eastern bluebirds, American robins, Northern cardinals, and many others. Rabbits, moose, and deer like to munch on the foliage as well. This tree definitely has something for almost any type of bird, pollinator, and wildlife species to enjoy, from the smallest bee to a large moose. If you love to help wild animals, this is a great addition to your yard.
Plant your staghorn sumac tree in a spot that receives full sun to partial shade. This beautiful tree does well in well-draining soil and soils that have been disturbed, which is why you will find them along roadsides and in old fields. If your plant hardiness zone is anywhere from three to eight, the sumac tree will thrive. An empty pet food bag makes planting your tree a breeze. Once planted, add two or three inches of a good-quality mulch around the base of the tree to help retain moisture. During the first growing season, plan on watering your staghorn sumac on a regular basis. Keep the soil moist until new growth appears. After your tree is established, you will have to add little to no extra water. This lovely small tree can live as long as 50 years with proper care and growing conditions.