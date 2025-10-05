New Jersey's Latest Hiking Trail Is A Train Track Turned Path For Walkers

Using traditional hiking terminology, this is considered a frontcountry trail with easy urban or suburban access. The first segment of the Passaic County Highlands Rail Trail is open from dawn to dusk, which is reasonable since there are no added lights along the trail. It's managed by the Department of Parks and Recreation and is part of the Passaic County Park System. Enter the trail across from 15 Doty Road in Wanaque. The new greenway provides an alternative to traveling the Ringwood Avenue Corridor, at least for pedestrians and cyclists. The segment hugs the Wanaque Reservoir and passes Rainbow Lake for some nice water views. Points of interest and history have interpretive markers.

Section 2 will pass Hagstrom Field and travel into Ringwood, and Section 3 stays close to the reservoir (crossing over it on a birdge), traveling through the Wanaque Reservoir Historic District. No completion timetable is listed on these maps. At this point, there are no proposed structural facilities such as restrooms or picnic areas listed on the trail features map; the only things listed are proposed parking areas and trail heads, so plan accordingly. Birders, take note: Passaic county is considered a major stopover in the northeast for migrating songbirds. If that's not enough, you're only about an hour north of Gateway National Recreation Area, one of the best national parks for birdwatching.

The ultimate goal for the project is to connect upper and lower areas of the county so cyclists and pedestrians have easier access to recreational areas, public institutions, and community facilities, according to the Highlands Rail Trail fact sheet. Once you're ready to hit the trail, here's how to plan your hiking route and why it's important.