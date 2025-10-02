Here's What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For October Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

October means fall is here, along with cooler, crisper weather. Or does it? After all, the Old Farmer's Almanac winter weather forecast proclaims many areas of the U.S. won't see much in the way of winter weather this year. So, how does North America's oldest continuously published periodical, which has produced weather forecasts each year since 1792, see the first full month of fall this year? It looks like the weather in the weeks leading up to Halloween are all over the map, quite literally, as different areas of the country are expected to experience everything from cool and dry to warm and wet conditions.

Much to the delight of leaf peepers, the patchwork quilt that is The Old Farmer's Almanac Fall Forecast map calls for cool and dry conditions for many of the country's most scenic areas for viewing fall foliage. This should make for nearly ideal conditions throughout the fall foliage season. In the northeast, for instance, October is supposed to average 3 degrees cooler than normal and experience minimal rainfall: An inch less than the previous month. This pattern of cool, dry conditions is also expected throughout the Appalachian Region, where foliage fans take in spectacular fall foliage at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and other destinations.

Cool, dry weather is also expected during October for much of the midwest, including the lower Great Lakes, Ohio valley, and upper midwest. Much of the southern half of California, most of the Hawaiian Islands, and portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas will also be cooler and drier than normal over the upcoming month. Of all the areas of the country forecast to be cooler than average in October, only the Big Island of Hawaii and the island of Kaua'i are expected to experience wetter than normal conditions.