Here's What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For October Weather
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
October means fall is here, along with cooler, crisper weather. Or does it? After all, the Old Farmer's Almanac winter weather forecast proclaims many areas of the U.S. won't see much in the way of winter weather this year. So, how does North America's oldest continuously published periodical, which has produced weather forecasts each year since 1792, see the first full month of fall this year? It looks like the weather in the weeks leading up to Halloween are all over the map, quite literally, as different areas of the country are expected to experience everything from cool and dry to warm and wet conditions.
Much to the delight of leaf peepers, the patchwork quilt that is The Old Farmer's Almanac Fall Forecast map calls for cool and dry conditions for many of the country's most scenic areas for viewing fall foliage. This should make for nearly ideal conditions throughout the fall foliage season. In the northeast, for instance, October is supposed to average 3 degrees cooler than normal and experience minimal rainfall: An inch less than the previous month. This pattern of cool, dry conditions is also expected throughout the Appalachian Region, where foliage fans take in spectacular fall foliage at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and other destinations.
Cool, dry weather is also expected during October for much of the midwest, including the lower Great Lakes, Ohio valley, and upper midwest. Much of the southern half of California, most of the Hawaiian Islands, and portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas will also be cooler and drier than normal over the upcoming month. Of all the areas of the country forecast to be cooler than average in October, only the Big Island of Hawaii and the island of Kaua'i are expected to experience wetter than normal conditions.
Warm weather dominates most of the map in October
For many parts of the United States, fall weather won't arrive in October according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, if at all, this year. A broad swath of the country — beginning in Alaska, sliding down and encompassing the northwest, much of the west and midwest, deep south, and southeast, then turning up the eastern seaboard — will experience warm conditions throughout the fall, including in the month of October. The big differences will be whether those warm temperatures are above or below average and how much precipitation is expected in these areas.
The deep south and southeast, including Florida, will be running at or maybe a degree below normal temperature throughout October. However, most of that area will be experiencing less-than-average rainfall, with the exception of the southernmost portion of the deep south. The heartland (lower midwest) and intermountain region in the west will over around average temperatures and precipitation rates for October, although they are expected to be warm and dry across the season. Texas and Oklahoma, along with the western section of the desert southwest, will experience at or slightly above average temperatures and less than usual rainfall. The same holds true for much of California.
The pacific northwest, on the other hand, with be a couple degrees cooler and receive more rainfall than usual in October. So toss a lightweight waterproof layer like the Columbia Glennaker Lake II rain jacket in your pack for upcoming outdoor adventures. The most significant difference, temperature-wise, will be in Alaska, where it's expected to be a full 5 degrees above average this month. The state will be split on precipitation, with the northern half experiencing dry conditions while the southern half remains about average.