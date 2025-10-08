Leatherman's Highly Rated Multi-Tool Buyers Say Is A Must-Pack For Your Next Adventure
Leatherman has been on the cutting-edge (pun intended) of knives and multi-tools since the 1980's. Even still, the company isn't resting on its laurels. Leatherman seems to continue to devise with upgrades for its everyday carry multi-tools (EDC) like its latest generation of the Signal, which debuted in 2015. To celebrate the Signal's 10th anniversary, Leatherman has added customizable finishes and colorways on top of the 19 built-in tools and features. New colors aren't just a face-lift sales strategy: The Cerakote ceramic coating makes the Signal even more durable as the coating reduces wear and abrasions, and won't corrode like standard stainless steel still can.
The result is customers serving up rave reviews that The Signal is a must-pack tool for many types of adventurers. "I went 60 plus years before I bought my first Leatherman," says verified buyer Joe G on Leatherman's website. "The Signal marks my 5th tool! I don't know what I did without them in the past."
However, not all adventures require a hefty multi-tool: Sometimes a simple, lightweight pocket knife will suffice. So before dropping the Signal multitool in your shopping cart, it's worth reviewing its features to see if you find yourself needing to pack a pair on a bike ride, fishing trip, on the ranch or farm, or in the wilderness. When it comes to the Signal its elevated finishes, vibrant colorways, and built-in versatile toolkit suggest this multi-tool will be a constant companion for people who regularly find themselves problem-solving in the wilderness without a toolbox in tow.
Going above and beyond the standard EDC features
Because each adventure comes with a unique set of snafus, a dynamic and handy tool is often indispensable. The Signal's 19 tools seem to cover a lot of bases for a variety of repairs and tasks. Standard EDC features include a combo knife, saw, pliers, wire cutters, and can opener. There are screwdrivers and interchangeable bit drivers, a wire stripper and an awl. But Leatherman's engineering team didn't stop there.
The Leatherman Signal is one of the few multitools (Leatherman says it was first) to feature a fire-starting ferrocerium rod, an emergency whistle, and a small hammer. It won't replace the emergency essentials everyone should have on a camping trip, but it does give someone a few essentials in their pocket without the bulk. In fact, it helps cover at least three of the must-haves for your camping trip. In addition many tools can be operated using one hand, and all are lockable (except for the plier head).
All these tools might take some practice to maximize the Signal's utility, but the engineering on this little DIY magician packs more than many people have in their garage into a tidy 4.5-inch closed package. It also barely tips the scale at about half a pound (about the same as a large-format cellphone). At that size and weight, it fits nicely in a pocket or outside with its included clip.
With over 1,500 reviews at press time, 90% of them gave 4 or 5 stars for the product. Verified reviewer Cade noted that the colorful ceramic coating made the Signal "a great tool for the person who wants a more refined version tool every day. REI customer Les Dudis may have said it best, "I never leave home without my Signal."