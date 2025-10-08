Leatherman's Highly Rated Multi-Tool Buyers Say Is A Must-Pack For Your Next Adventure

Leatherman has been on the cutting-edge (pun intended) of knives and multi-tools since the 1980's. Even still, the company isn't resting on its laurels. Leatherman seems to continue to devise with upgrades for its everyday carry multi-tools (EDC) like its latest generation of the Signal, which debuted in 2015. To celebrate the Signal's 10th anniversary, Leatherman has added customizable finishes and colorways on top of the 19 built-in tools and features. New colors aren't just a face-lift sales strategy: The Cerakote ceramic coating makes the Signal even more durable as the coating reduces wear and abrasions, and won't corrode like standard stainless steel still can.

The result is customers serving up rave reviews that The Signal is a must-pack tool for many types of adventurers. "I went 60 plus years before I bought my first Leatherman," says verified buyer Joe G on Leatherman's website. "The Signal marks my 5th tool! I don't know what I did without them in the past."

However, not all adventures require a hefty multi-tool: Sometimes a simple, lightweight pocket knife will suffice. So before dropping the Signal multitool in your shopping cart, it's worth reviewing its features to see if you find yourself needing to pack a pair on a bike ride, fishing trip, on the ranch or farm, or in the wilderness. When it comes to the Signal its elevated finishes, vibrant colorways, and built-in versatile toolkit suggest this multi-tool will be a constant companion for people who regularly find themselves problem-solving in the wilderness without a toolbox in tow.