An Underrated California Destination For Incredible Fall Leaf Peeping

One of the best ways to take in Hope Valley is by car. The section of Highway 88 that runs between Pickett Junction and Kirkwood is lined with fiery foliage, and scenic pullouts invite you to stop, snap a photo, or just take in the view. If you come from South Lake Tahoe, you'll climb up to the Carson Pass, which rises to 8,573 feet above sea level, before reaching Hope Valley — adding even more jaw-dropping scenery to your journey.

Of course, some of the best color is waiting just off the road. Lace up your hiking boots (or hop on a mountain bike) to take the Burnside Lake Trail, a 12-mile out-and-back that dishes out both challenge and endless aspen views. For a slightly shorter yet still rewarding climb, the Picket Peak Trail offers 6.4 miles of sweeping panoramas over Hope Valley. If you're after something more relaxed, the 0.6-mile Connector Trail and the 0.7-mile Snowshoe Thompson Cave Trail are perfect for quick foliage fixes.

Beyond the colors, fall in Hope Valley is about slowing down and savoring the alpine lifestyle. Cast a line in the West Fork Carson River, soak in the hot pool at Grover Hot Springs State Park, or make the short drive to South Lake Tahoe to round out your adventure. And if you want to make a weekend of it, tent and RV camping is available at the Hope Valley Campground until the end of September. If you're coming later, you can stay in a cabin or yurts at the Desolation Hotel, with rustic dispersed camping available nearby on Scotts Lake Road. Whether you rough it or go glam, your Hope Valley adventure will be more than enough proof that fall is the best season to go camping.