Plan A Picture-Perfect Autumn Camping Trip To An Overlooked New York State Park

From cooler temperatures to colorful foliage, there are plenty of reasons why fall is the best season for camping. While popular national parks often dominate lists of the best fall camping spots in the U.S., plenty of more obscure locations across the country will serve up memorable experiences of their own. One such destination is the relatively small Whetstone Gulf State Park in Upstate New York. Although it is not a high profile locale, visitors can plan a picture-perfect autumn camping trip to this overlooked state park.

Whetstone Gulf State Park covers a total of 2,100 acres, the majority of which remains in a natural state. It is situated on the edge of the Tug Hill Plateau, near the town of Lowville. From Syracuse, the drive takes about an hour and a half. On arrival, visitors will find around 60 campsites, a number of which are outfitted with electrical hookups. Showers and RV dumping stations are also available within the park. However, the camping window at Whetstone Gulf State Park runs from mid-May to mid-October. This means campers wanting to overnight during the fall are restricted to earlier in the season. Luckily, though, this is typically the peak of fall foliage season in the region.