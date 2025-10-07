Visit Virginia's Largest Peak To Explore Wild Forests And Spot Unique Wildlife

For hikers who crave more than a casual stroll through the woods, peak chasing or "peak bagging," adds an adventurous twist to the trail. This pursuit is all about tackling mountains with purpose, whether you're trying to climb the tallest summit in each state, rack up elevation milestones, or simply check iconic peaks off of a personal bucket list. And while you might think peak bagging means tackling the Rocky Mountains, where summits soar above 14,000 feet and wildlife roam the alpine slopes, don't overlook the smaller, more accessible peaks. Every state has a high point to explore, and in Virginia, that's Mount Rogers. Rising 5,729 feet above sea level, it offers summit seekers a chance to stand on the roof of the state and sample a slice of the Appalachian Trail. The views here are stunning any time of year, but outdoor enthusiasts love exploring this trail for its stunning fall foliage.

Mount Rogers is more than just a checkmark on a peak bagger's list, though. Located in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, this peak is surrounded by a wonderland of natural beauty. Picture dense spruce-fir forests that feel more like New England than the Southeast, wide-open mountain balds dotted with rocky outcrops, and trails that stretch across nearly 500 miles of rugged terrain. Wildlife here steals the spotlight too: Wild ponies graze across grassy ridges, birdwatchers can spot rare high-elevation species, and trout streams run cold and clear. Add to that opportunities for horseback riding, mountain biking, camping, and even cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in the winter, and Mount Rogers becomes a year-round playground for adventurers.