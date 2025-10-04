The Overlooked Alaska National Park That's A Great Spot For Your Next Winter Adventure

Winter in Alaska isn't for the faint of heart, but traveling to the remote Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve offers a wondrous adventure of mountainous snowscapes, glaciers, copious wildlife watching, dramatic lighting, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. The cherry on top would be catching a magical display of the northern lights at night. This 13 million-acre national park (billed as the country's largest) isn't the most accessible (even in the summer), so adventuring here during the winter makes for an even more remote experience. But the rewards are as unique as they are beautiful.

Winter temperatures in the awe-inspiring Wrangel-Saint Elias National Park range from -50 degrees Fahrenheit at night to 7 above during the daylight hours. Speaking of daylight, it's not much, but the effect is stunning. Taking a winter holiday to this wonderland will provide a photographer's dreamworld of almost constant alpenglow. This is because the sun barely peaks above the horizon for its short 5-6 hours of average daylight in december.

The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, is another perk of visiting in the winter. While stunning images of glaciers, mountains, and snowcapped evergreens are abundant in the park, keep the camera out after the sun goes behind the mountains. If the skies are clear, getting perfect pictures of the aurora borealis dancing across the night skies is a bucket-list-worthy experience.