The Massive Ancient Fish That's Making A Big Comeback In Missouri, And What It Means

In the eastern and central areas of North America, spanning 24 states and five Canadian provinces, a large, once-flourishing fish that was nearly decimated is making a comeback. Lake sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens), a type of freshwater fish estimated to have existed on this planet for 150 million years, were nearly wiped out more than 100 years ago in areas such as Missouri's Osage River. These massive fish can grow up to 8 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds. A significant part of the issue for these ancient fish is the dams that block their migration to their natural spawning grounds. Another issue is their genetics: Female lake sturgeon don't reach maturity until they're 20 to 30 years old, and even past that age, they don't spawn every year.

Around the turn of the 20th Century, this fish was nearly eliminated by overfishing and intentional killing, as it was considered a nuisance species. This is in contrast to the safe handling and releasing of fish that is practiced today. Habitat destruction has also played a significant part in this species' survival struggle. Conservation and restoration efforts have been underway for decades now in the Missouri River basin and beyond. Researchers and biologists tracking the species in this area recently discovered evidence of spawning, suggesting that it could be the same sturgeons that were reintroduced as fingerlings in the 1980s and 1990s.