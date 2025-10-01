How To Prepare Your Compost Bins For Winter

Though insulating each compost bin goes a long way in keeping the microbes inside healthy, taking a few other measures to support these creatures is wise. First, make sure you're adding about three times as many carbon-rich "brown" compostables to the pile as nitrogen-rich "green" items. Green materials such as vegetable skins and coffee grounds are probably easy to find in your house. Consider setting aside dried leaves and pine needles during fall clean-up to ensure you have plenty of carbon for the pile throughout the winter. You could even save dead flowers for your compost pile and its carbon stockpile. These carbon-packed materials are also good at encouraging air to move through the pile. The microorganisms that are best for powering the composting process need oxygen to survive, and getting the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio right creates an environment where they can thrive. It also helps cut down odors.

Second, reduce how often you turn or tumble your compost pile when cold weather arrives, and consider minimal turns. This helps it retain the warmth its compost-making residents need. If you live somewhere where winter gets very cold for an extended period, wait until spring to mix the pile's contents.

Finally, when adding new materials to a winter compost pile, cut them up so they'll decompose faster. You should also spritz the pile with water if it's starting to look parched. Without enough moisture, its microbes will struggle to move around or reproduce. That said, the pile's moisture needs should be lower in the winter since the bacteria that are most active the rest of the year are moving slowly and using less water than usual. If it's soggy instead of damp, soak up extra water with additional cardboard or leaves.