How To Manage Phone Battery Life While Hiking In Areas With Poor Or No Reception

One of the most peaceful and fulfilling aspects of hiking is that it offers an escape from the fast-paced world of social media and screens. It's the remote nature of many hikes is what makes them so extraordinary. With a great variety of long trails across the country, Americans have many options for amazing thru-hikes and backpacking trips. Whether taking on a multi-day trek or just a day hike, managing your phone's battery life is an essential safety precaution, as your can call for help even where there's no service. It's arguably the best tool in the event of an emergency.

Even with weak or no service at all, many modern phones can contact local EMS and law enforcement using satellite connections rather than cell tower connections. The usefulness of your phone as a safety device is greatly compromised if the battery dies while you hiking. Despite seeming the obvious option, it is not the best course of action to toss your phone into airplane mode in hopes of saving the battery. While this setting does conserve power, it also isolates: You are unable to receive texts or calls, and your location is not visible to others.

Instead, there are several clever tricks to optimize battery life. These boil down to simply decluttering and limiting the energy output of your phone. Running your screen brightness as low as possible and closing all unnecessary apps can help improve the lifespan of your phone while still allowing for emergency calls. Additionally, using Low Power Mode, if it's available on your phone and operating system, will automatically adjust your phone's settings to run at their most efficient levels.