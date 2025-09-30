Side Discharge Or Mulch Mowing: How To Determine Which Is Best For Your Lawn

When it comes to mowing your yard properly— so it looks fantastic instead of stressed — it helps to get a handle on the details. Whether you are following the ⅓ mowing rule for a luscious green yard or you are keeping your lawn healthy during the summer heat by letting the grass get a little longer than usual, there are many things you can do to help achieve that lush green lawn you dream about. Deciding what to do with the grass clippings when you mow is a choice that can vary based on your needs. Deciding whether side discharge mowing or mulch mowing is best for your lawn involves understanding the pros and cons of each method.

Side discharge mowing is very simple: It involves ejecting the mowed grass clippings out a side chute attached to the mower and onto the grass, usually a foot or two away from the mower. Mulch mowing involves using a dedicated mulch mower or a special mulching attachment on a converted lawn mower. Special blades grind grass blades into even smaller pieces as you mow, either leaving them in the row behind the mower or collecting in a bag. Chopping up grass clippings even smaller allows them to cover soil more evenly and decompose faster. Specialized mulching mowers feature closed decks that keep the grass inside the deck until the pieces have been chopped up sufficiently. Which machine and which method you choose will determine which features are crucial when buying a new mower.