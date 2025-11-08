The Must-Plant Herb That'll Help Keep Your Soil Happy And Prevent Erosion

If your soil is eroding and unhealthy, the surprising solution may be found in a common kitchen herb — rosemary. One reason rosemary benefits soil is because of its extensive root systems, which can help secure the soil and prevent erosion. This can be especially helpful for sloped areas of your yard. The root systems help improve the drainage around the plant, which can help reduce runoff. Rosemary can also increase the nutritional value of your soil and deter weeds due to its capability to increase the number of soil nematodes (microscopic worms) around it. The nematodes, not the rosemary itself, are actually responsible for the soil benefits. They eat bacteria and fungi and release nutrients that are good for your plants.

Rosemary also helps keep bugs out of your garden, and its flowers serve as a strong attractor for pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. It's also a fantastic companion plant to dozens of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. When planning your herb garden, just be careful not to plant rosemary with tomatoes, basil, mint, pumpkins, or cucumbers, as they have incompatible watering needs and compete too much for resources.

Rosemary is also known for being one of the medicinal plants that people grow in gardens. It has long been used to support the immune system, improve digestive health, relieve pain, and improve cognitive function. And, of course, it's most well-known for its culinary uses, as it adds flavor and aroma to a number of dishes. For all of its soil-boosting and culinary benefits, rosemary is surprisingly easy to grow.