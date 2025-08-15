Have Your Hydrangeas Failed To Bloom? Here's A Common Reason Why.

Hydrangeas are a great addition to any garden. Not only are they beautiful to look at, but they are also low-maintenance and resistant to pests and diseases. This popular shrub produces large globes of flowers in a variety of colors, including pink, blue, red, green, white, and purple. With hydrangeas having such gorgeous flowers, it can be terribly disappointing when they fail to bloom. When this happens, a common culprit is improper pruning. This tends to be more prevalent in varieties that produce flowers on the plant's growth from the previous year. This is called blooming on old wood.

The most important piece of information you need when it comes to proper pruning is what variety of hydrangeas you have in your garden. Some bloom on old wood, and some on new wood. If you have a type that blossoms on old wood, and you prune the plant between late fall and early spring, you've actually removed all the upcoming flowers for the next season. Common varieties of hydrangeas that bloom on old wood include oakleaf, climbing, big leaf, and mountain. The best time to prune the old wood varieties is immediately after they are done blooming, when the flowers fade, and before new buds emerge.

New wood bloomers include panicle and smooth hydrangeas. Pruning for these varieties is best done in late winter and early spring. If you do a little bit of pruning in mid-spring, you can encourage more blooms.