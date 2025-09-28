Genius Ways You Should Be Using Olive Oil In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most households have a bottle or two of olive oil floating around in their cupboards. This is especially true for those who love to cook, as olive oil's uses in the realm of food are seemingly endless. You probably also know that olive oil has a number of extra-culinary uses, like loosening earwax, moisturizing your skin, and even as an alternative to shaving cream (although we'd advise the latter as a last resort only). But did you know that it can also serve you in a number of nifty ways in the garden?

For example, it could potentially help you condition your soil, and if you're tearing your hair out over an invasion of plant-eating pests, it can be mixed with a number of other staple household ingredients to make a simple and surprisingly effective insecticide. Other uses include polishing your garden furniture, restoring old pots, and silencing squeaky hinges on swings and garden gates. And if you have a herb patch that's growing far more prolifically than you ever thought it would, you can even use olive oil to preserve such an embarrassment of herbaceous riches.

This is reassuring to know, especially if you have an abundance of olive oil bottles gathering dust in the cupboard. Whether you accidentally doubled up during your last grocery haul or have ditched oil from your cooking altogether, don't do away with them just yet. You might just be surprised at how useful they could be the next time you go out in your garden.