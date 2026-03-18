Brighten Up Your Shady Garden With The Help Of This Plant's Colorful Foliage

Shadows from buildings and trees may dampen the color of a garden, making it look less vibrant than it actually is. Adding extra color to your shady garden beds is one way to remedy the problem, but incorporating bold hues is another. Planting coleus (Coleus scutellarioides) can do both. The foliage of these plants bursts with a range of brilliant hues, and there are all sorts of color combinations available. Since coleus can generally handle full or partial shade, they're a good choice for dark corners of flower beds and other plantings. They're also suitable for baskets hanging on your shadow-drenched porch or a stunning plant wall you've built somewhere that doesn't get much sunshine.

Coleus are typically grown as annuals in the United States, though they can function as perennials in USDA Hardiness Zones 10 and 11. They also make great houseplants. Gardeners sometimes dig them up, pot them, and bring them indoors when cold weather is approaching. When deciding whether to move them inside, keep in mind they may suffer damage when temperatures dip below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you think you might move your coleus to a warmer location for the winter, consider growing them in containers or planting them in spots that are easy to access with a shovel. It's also a good idea to give them enough space to show off their leaves. Many of the largest coleus plants reach a height and width of around 3 feet.