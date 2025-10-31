A Must-Try DIY Bird Feeder That'll Make Use Of Your Empty Paint Cans

Since this DIY project involves using used paint cans, it's important to clean them properly to make them safe for bird feeders. The first thing you need to do is remove all traces of old paint. Water-based paint like latex is easier to clean than oil-based paint. Since latex is much more common for home projects, it's most likely you're dealing with water-based paints. If the paint is still wet, or there's an inch or so remaining, you can soak it up with SpillFix universal absorbent. Pour a healthy amount in, stir it around till the paint has all been absorbed, and your job is half done for you.

A great natural paint remover for latex paint is white vinegar and it is as safe to use for your future bird feeders as it is when you're avoiding chemical cleaning staples with your birdbath. In fact, vinegar is the recommended ingredient for cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths, because it does a great job and is safe to use around your feathered friends. Vinegar's acetic acid softens the paint, making it easier to scrape or peel off, but this technique works best when the paint isn't too old and hardened, and doesn't work on oil-based paints.

Using a wire brush and the white vinegar scrub the cans until all the paint is removed. You can also soak the paint cans in vinegar and hot water to soften and loosen the paint (and any labels on the cans). Soaking them overnight can really help the cleaning process and make it easier to remove both paint and labels. Make sure they are fully submerged in the vinegar/water mixture and let them soak at least 12-24 hours for the best results. After removing all paint and labels, wash the cans thoroughly with dish soap and water and rinse until completely clean. Allow the cans to dry thoroughly before moving on to the creation phase of this fun project.