A Must-Try DIY Bird Feeder That'll Make Use Of Your Empty Paint Cans
Most homeowners enjoy having a variety of birds in their yard throughout the year. If you want to attract birds, hanging bird feeders in the yard is the way to achieve that goal. Many of those visitors are useful to have around, like these birds that serve as little helpers in your garden. Even better? you don't have to buy store-bought bird feeders if you enjoy DIY projects. This particular must-try DIY project makes use of empty paint cans, meaning you're also keeping a few extra items from filling landfills.
Creating these DIY paint can bird feeders is a fun, easy project perfect for doing alongside kids or grandkids. Supplies are minimal and the end result is a charming, colorful feeder that looks great anywhere you hang it. There are a few steps you need to do before these used paint cans are ready to transform into bird feeders, ensuring your bird friends stay safe while feeding. Once you've thoroughly cleaned out the cans, it's a simple matter of painting and hanging them. If you really want to do your bird feeders up right, follow these 10 simple bird feeder hacks to get birds to flock to your yard.
Cleaning and preparing the paint cans is key
Since this DIY project involves using used paint cans, it's important to clean them properly to make them safe for bird feeders. The first thing you need to do is remove all traces of old paint. Water-based paint like latex is easier to clean than oil-based paint. Since latex is much more common for home projects, it's most likely you're dealing with water-based paints. If the paint is still wet, or there's an inch or so remaining, you can soak it up with SpillFix universal absorbent. Pour a healthy amount in, stir it around till the paint has all been absorbed, and your job is half done for you.
A great natural paint remover for latex paint is white vinegar and it is as safe to use for your future bird feeders as it is when you're avoiding chemical cleaning staples with your birdbath. In fact, vinegar is the recommended ingredient for cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths, because it does a great job and is safe to use around your feathered friends. Vinegar's acetic acid softens the paint, making it easier to scrape or peel off, but this technique works best when the paint isn't too old and hardened, and doesn't work on oil-based paints.
Using a wire brush and the white vinegar scrub the cans until all the paint is removed. You can also soak the paint cans in vinegar and hot water to soften and loosen the paint (and any labels on the cans). Soaking them overnight can really help the cleaning process and make it easier to remove both paint and labels. Make sure they are fully submerged in the vinegar/water mixture and let them soak at least 12-24 hours for the best results. After removing all paint and labels, wash the cans thoroughly with dish soap and water and rinse until completely clean. Allow the cans to dry thoroughly before moving on to the creation phase of this fun project.
Putting your paint can bird feeder together
Now that your cans are completely clean, it's time to make a paint can bird feeder. Start by painting the cans with a non-toxic paint that is safe for animals and kids like The Real Milk Paint, available in a variety of great colors. You will only be painting the outside of the cans, not the inside where seeds rest and birds feed. Birds are typically drawn to red, blue, yellow, pink, and orange, so keep that in mind when choosing your designs. It isn't recommended to paint the cans white, as too much white can actually cause them to avoid the feeder.
Let the paint dry thoroughly, then attach twine or wide ribbon around the outside of the can, gluing it around the can and leaving long ends unglued so you can use them to tie or hang the feeder to the porch or a tree branch. The can will be hanging sideways with the opening to the side. Glue a small wooden dowel to the bottom edge of the can so the birds can rest on the perch while they enjoy the seed treats inside the can. Once the dowel is secure, and the glue is thoroughly dry, you can find the perfect place to hang your new paint can bird feeder. Fill it with seeds and nuts first thing in the morning, the best time of day to fill up your bird feeder.