The Quick-Growing Tree That'll Add Beauty And Privacy To Your Yard

A private backyard is one of life's simple luxuries. It creates a place where you can sip coffee in your robe, read a book in peace, or chat with friends without feeling like you're on display. Privacy-focused landscaping not only creates that sense of sanctuary, but can also help block street noise and make your outdoor space feel like an extension of your home. The trick is finding the sweet spot between seclusion and a beautiful view. Luckily, with thoughtful plant placement, you can have both. Think simple tricks and ideas to add more privacy, such as layered plantings, trellises draped with vines, or seating areas tucked behind stunning DIY plant walls that still allow glimpses of your favorite backyard vistas. And when it comes to creating a lush, living barrier that delivers beauty and privacy year-round, one tree that stands out is the cherry laurel.

The cherry laurel (Prunus laurocerasus), also known as English laurel or skip laurel, is a homeowner's dream when it comes to creating fast, dense, evergreen screens. Growing up to 25 inches a year, it can form a thick, 10-foot hedge in as little as four to five years with regular watering and fertilizing. Its glossy, rich-green leaves create a polished look, whether you let it grow naturally for a relaxed vibe or prune it into a crisp hedge. Come spring, fragrant white flowers followed by shiny black cherries add seasonal interest. They even draw in birds, giving wildlife lovers a bonus treat.