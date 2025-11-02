The Quick-Growing Tree That'll Add Beauty And Privacy To Your Yard
A private backyard is one of life's simple luxuries. It creates a place where you can sip coffee in your robe, read a book in peace, or chat with friends without feeling like you're on display. Privacy-focused landscaping not only creates that sense of sanctuary, but can also help block street noise and make your outdoor space feel like an extension of your home. The trick is finding the sweet spot between seclusion and a beautiful view. Luckily, with thoughtful plant placement, you can have both. Think simple tricks and ideas to add more privacy, such as layered plantings, trellises draped with vines, or seating areas tucked behind stunning DIY plant walls that still allow glimpses of your favorite backyard vistas. And when it comes to creating a lush, living barrier that delivers beauty and privacy year-round, one tree that stands out is the cherry laurel.
The cherry laurel (Prunus laurocerasus), also known as English laurel or skip laurel, is a homeowner's dream when it comes to creating fast, dense, evergreen screens. Growing up to 25 inches a year, it can form a thick, 10-foot hedge in as little as four to five years with regular watering and fertilizing. Its glossy, rich-green leaves create a polished look, whether you let it grow naturally for a relaxed vibe or prune it into a crisp hedge. Come spring, fragrant white flowers followed by shiny black cherries add seasonal interest. They even draw in birds, giving wildlife lovers a bonus treat.
How to care for your cherry laurel
Cherry laurels are surprisingly adaptable, thriving in USDA zones 6 to 8 and tolerating everything from full sun to heavy shade. They aren't picky about soil type, and, once established, they can handle periods of drought. They're also effective at filtering dust and pollutants from the air while muffling outside noise, making your yard feel calmer and cleaner.
While cherry laurels are beautiful and functional, they come with a caution: All parts of the plant are toxic to people and some animals if ingested. If you have pets or small children, it's best to plant it well out of reach or choose another privacy option. Give each plant enough space to spread, which is about 4 to 5 feet apart for a hedge and at least 3 feet from any fence or wall, so they have room to grow without crowding. To keep your cherry laurel happy, plant it in well-draining soil and water regularly until it's established. From there, it's relatively low-maintenance, only needing occasional pruning to maintain its shape. In just a few short years, you'll have a tall, lush, living screen that not only blocks unwanted views but also adds beauty and fragrance — while providing you with one of the simple hacks to get birds to flock to your backyard.