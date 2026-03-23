What To Do If The Lavender In Your Garden Isn't Blooming

Before making major changes, visit your lavender patch at various times of day to see whether it's getting enough sun. Lavender hails from Mediterranean regions where sunshine is abundant, and even cool weather varieties need six to eight hours of direct sunlight in spring and summer to thrive. Without this, lavender is likely to produce fewer or no blooms, and it could even become less fragrant than the same variety planted in full sun. If your lavender grows in containers, simply move them to a sunnier location. If the plants are in the ground, look for any shade-causing obstructions, like a patio umbrella or overhanging tree branches. If you can't change whatever is causing the shade over your lavender, consider transplanting them somewhere sunnier.

If your plant gets enough sun but it's still not blooming, make sure the roots aren't staying too wet. As a drought-tolerant plant, lavender prefers dry, well-drained soil with a neutral to slightly alkaline pH, so amend as necessary. If you've been overwatering or your garden has received a lot of rain, cut back on your watering schedule. Don't water the lavender again until the soil is dry at 6 inches deep. If excessive moisture is a recurring issue, improve drainage by mixing in sand or gravel — in particular, gravel is a great way to get more blooms on your lavender.

Finally, adhere to a proper pruning schedule. Over time, you'll see woody growth develop, which is natural with a plant's age, but it's also where the plant's energy goes instead of into new flowers. With regular pruning, you're making sure there's plenty of new growth, and that's where buds and flowers appear.