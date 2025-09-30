The Popular Maple Tree Variety That'll Fill Your Yard With Beautiful Fall Colors

Thanks to their graceful stature, maple trees often steal the show with their vibrant fall foliage. With more than 130 species across the world, these beauties come in a wide range of sizes and display an impressive offering of foliage shapes and textures. While all maples can bring seasonal charm, perhaps the most breathtaking of all are those that blaze orange or crimson in autumn, dotting the landscape with fiery color that few other trees can rival. You'll see maples across most of the United States, as they are hardy in plant hardiness zones 3 through 9. With so many kinds to choose from, it's understandable if you're unsure which variety (a naturally occurring variation of the tree) or cultivar (selectively bred for traits) would be best for your outdoor space.

When shopping for a maple sapling, look for one that can offer vibrant fall color and disease resistance. Additionally, choose one that grows quickly, so you can enjoy its shade and brilliant foliage without waiting years for it to mature. When selecting a maple for your yard, pay close attention to its hardiness for your climate zone, mature size and shape, fall color intensity, and overall maintenance needs. You'll usually find this information on the tree's tag at the nursery or in the product details if you're shopping online. Choose wisely, and you'll enjoy a beautiful tree in your yard for many years to come.