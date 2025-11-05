If You're Looking For A Speedy-Growing Ground Cover, This Should Be Your Go-To Plant

Ground covers can be a lifesaver for homeowners who want to spend less time mowing, weeding, or mulching. Once established, they can fill bare spots, while also reducing erosion and limiting weeds. For folks who are tired of tending to traditional turf, some ground covers can serve as clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow lawn. With so many varieties to choose from, determining the right one for your yard can be difficult. Additionally, choosing the best ground cover for your climate conditions can be especially challenging, since considerations like how much sun your landscape gets and determining what plant hardiness zone you live in can be critical considerations. One plant you may want to consider: creeping mazus (Mazus reptans). It thrives in much of the United States, growing well in USDA Zones 5 through 8.

A member of the snapdragon family, creeping mazus hugs the ground, reaching only 3 inches tall. But a single plant covers 6-12 inches and can withstand light foot traffic, making it a good choice for filling in spaces between stepping stones, along pathways, or in spots where grass just won't grow. Additionally, creeping mazus is a perennial, meaning it will return year after year. In spring and early summer, it produces delightful lavender-blue or sometimes white flowers to add a splash of color to your yard. Another plus — it's semi-evergreen in most regions, so your yard won't go completely barren, even in the winter. While it doesn't normally need to be mowed, you can set your mower to about 3 inches high to trim it for an extra tidy look if you prefer. Don't worry: The plant can take it and will rebound quickly.