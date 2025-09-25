Is Ryobi's Cordless Fogger Tool Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
Much of the year, spending time outside means fending off mosquitoes and protecting your garden from harmful bugs. These pests can seem relentless, but numerous natural remedies exist to help fend them off. However, even with these protections, the best course of action to rid your garden of micro invaders is to use pesticides and other chemical defenses. The cordless fogger from Ryobi is a versatile tool designed to rid your lawn and garden of bugs. It's also an effective sprayer for herbicides and fungicides when weeding or protecting your plants.
The Ryobi 18V One+ half-gallon chemical fogger and mister is available in two different packages at varying price points. Both packages come with the same fogger/mister, but the cheaper option does not include a battery or charger. The company says the chemical sprayer can cover up to 10,000 square feet on a single battery charge cycle and are powered by Ryobi's One+ rechargeable lithium battery (the same one used across the entire Ryobi One+ collection). However, as with other chemical sprayer tools offered by both Ryobi and its competitors, it is essential to understand your lawn's needs as well as the type of bugs you are trying to ward off. With so many options for getting rid of bugs from your yard, ranging from simple tricks with garlic to heavy-duty insecticides, it can hard to find a cost-effective, low-maintenance method that also works rapidly.
The pros and cons of the Ryobi 18V One+ half gallon mister
One of the main advantages of the Ryobi One+ half gallon mister is its price point, with the full mister kit coming in at just over $100. This price can be further reduced if you already own a One+ battery and charger, eliminating the need for the kit. This is a good entry-level price point compared to many backpack sprayers with larger tanks, that can run around $200. While most reviewers on the site who gave it 5 stars (about 85% of reviewers gave the tool 4 or 5 stars) are focused on its successful, cost-effective mosquito abatement, one reviewer noted, "This item is great for penetrating the thick bushes for eliminating the bugs."
Even with the lower price, some people found that the fogger and sprayer failed to meet their needs. One common issue reported by reviewers is that the mister can spring a leak after a short period of use. One reviewer says, "I bought this Fogger a few months ago. I'm not impressed at all with it. It worked great the first time, but now it leaks as soon as it starts. I've only used it a couple times since." The second issue reviewers have is that they feel the battery runs out fairly quickly. This is a common issue with lithium-ion batteries as they lose their ability to hold a charge over time. Some reviewers, regardless of their rating, noted that the machine doesn't work well pointing down, thus limiting its flexibility in the yard. Despite a three-year warranty on the fogger, opting for the more expensive Ryobi chemical sprayer may pay off in the long run (88% of reviewers give it 4 or 5 stars).