Is Ryobi's Cordless Fogger Tool Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

Much of the year, spending time outside means fending off mosquitoes and protecting your garden from harmful bugs. These pests can seem relentless, but numerous natural remedies exist to help fend them off. However, even with these protections, the best course of action to rid your garden of micro invaders is to use pesticides and other chemical defenses. The cordless fogger from Ryobi is a versatile tool designed to rid your lawn and garden of bugs. It's also an effective sprayer for herbicides and fungicides when weeding or protecting your plants.

The Ryobi 18V One+ half-gallon chemical fogger and mister is available in two different packages at varying price points. Both packages come with the same fogger/mister, but the cheaper option does not include a battery or charger. The company says the chemical sprayer can cover up to 10,000 square feet on a single battery charge cycle and are powered by Ryobi's One+ rechargeable lithium battery (the same one used across the entire Ryobi One+ collection). However, as with other chemical sprayer tools offered by both Ryobi and its competitors, it is essential to understand your lawn's needs as well as the type of bugs you are trying to ward off. With so many options for getting rid of bugs from your yard, ranging from simple tricks with garlic to heavy-duty insecticides, it can hard to find a cost-effective, low-maintenance method that also works rapidly.