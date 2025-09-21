Desert Views And Fall Foliage Are A Highlight Of This Underrated Texas National Park
here are 63 national parks in the United States, and each one has something different to offer. While parks like Yellowstone, Glacier, or the Great Smoky Mountains might be more well-known, that doesn't necessarily make them better than the rest. Despite its incredibly unique landscape, Guadalupe Mountains National Park was the 12th least-visited national park in the United States in 2024. It is on the border between New Mexico and Texas, not far from Carlsbad Caverns. Beyond expansive desert trails and salt basin hikes, it also boasts an unexpectedly impressive display of autumnal foliage. If you're looking for an underrated destination to experience colorful seasonal change this fall, this Texas park should definitely be on your list.
This national park is home to eight of the tallest peaks in all of Texas, including Guadalupe Peak, the highest natural point in the state. It also has many diverse habitats, including an expansive fossil reef. The desert is a large part of the national park, but there are also mountains, canyons, rich wetland areas, and woodlands. With over 80 miles of trails, you have plenty of chances to see the stunning fall colors and views the park has to offer. In fact, it's the hiking trails that are the top draws.
Because of the diversity of the land, you'll need to follow specific routes if you hope to catch the perfect view of fall colors. McKittrick Canyon is optimal. Specifically, staying at Pratt Cabin or taking the Notch or McKittrick Ridge hikes will offer you a great view of the foliage. Frijole Ranch, Pine Springs, and Dog Canyon are also good options for catching sight of the leaves. Areas like Dog Canyon may change a little sooner than the rest of the park, helping you to avoid the busy peak season.
Visiting Guadalupe Mountains National Park in the fall
The Guadalupe Mountains National Park often fills up during weekends when the fall colors are at their best, so aim for an early or mid-week visit. Usually, the different shades pop up near the end of October or the beginning of November. There are a few campgrounds in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, but if you're looking for a place to be surrounded by leaves, it's a good idea to check out some of the best fall camping spots in the US instead.
Outside of leaf season, the hike up to Guadalupe Peak is often considered the best. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't offer many views of the colors. Additionally, it's a long hike and can be somewhat dangerous, which is why it's important to stay cautious when hiking this Texas national park's perilous trail.
Beyond hiking and fall views, there are a few other activities to enjoy in the Guadalupe Mountains. There is a visitor center and a museum if you're looking for something to break up the miles of walking. You can also see a few springs and small waterfalls on some of the hikes. You could easily spend a whole day enjoying these low-key experiences — just make sure you bring the hiking essentials you need in case of an emergency.