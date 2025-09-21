Desert Views And Fall Foliage Are A Highlight Of This Underrated Texas National Park

here are 63 national parks in the United States, and each one has something different to offer. While parks like Yellowstone, Glacier, or the Great Smoky Mountains might be more well-known, that doesn't necessarily make them better than the rest. Despite its incredibly unique landscape, Guadalupe Mountains National Park was the 12th least-visited national park in the United States in 2024. It is on the border between New Mexico and Texas, not far from Carlsbad Caverns. Beyond expansive desert trails and salt basin hikes, it also boasts an unexpectedly impressive display of autumnal foliage. If you're looking for an underrated destination to experience colorful seasonal change this fall, this Texas park should definitely be on your list.

This national park is home to eight of the tallest peaks in all of Texas, including Guadalupe Peak, the highest natural point in the state. It also has many diverse habitats, including an expansive fossil reef. The desert is a large part of the national park, but there are also mountains, canyons, rich wetland areas, and woodlands. With over 80 miles of trails, you have plenty of chances to see the stunning fall colors and views the park has to offer. In fact, it's the hiking trails that are the top draws.

Because of the diversity of the land, you'll need to follow specific routes if you hope to catch the perfect view of fall colors. McKittrick Canyon is optimal. Specifically, staying at Pratt Cabin or taking the Notch or McKittrick Ridge hikes will offer you a great view of the foliage. Frijole Ranch, Pine Springs, and Dog Canyon are also good options for catching sight of the leaves. Areas like Dog Canyon may change a little sooner than the rest of the park, helping you to avoid the busy peak season.