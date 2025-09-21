Why You Should Consider Waiting Until After It Rains To Pull Weeds

Weeds can upend the best-laid plans for a garden, especially if they've started dispersing seeds. Strategic mowing is an effective way to control many lawn weeds, but this approach won't work with most flower beds or vegetable gardens. Instead, pulling weeds by hand is often the way to go. It's safer than using some chemical herbicides, and it doesn't take long if you have just a few to remove. The removal process may be frustrating, though, especially if the plants you're targeting break as you yank them or get stuck in the soil. Breakage is a big problem with weeds that form lengthy taproots — for example, dandelions and Canada thistles. New weeds can sprout from pieces of these plants that are left in the ground. Your best shot at pulling weeds easily and completely is after a rain shower, when the soil is damp but not soggy.

Gardens that have recently gotten wet are the easiest to weed because the soil doesn't cling as tightly to plant roots. This means that plants with relatively shallow roots should slide out of the earth without too much protest. Chickweed and some other common offenders become particularly easy to pull when the ground is moist. Try to figure out what types of weeds are present before going on a yanking spree.

There are a few weeds you shouldn't pull from your garden, particularly pollinator-supporting milkweed and goldenrod. Keep in mind it's also best to pull weeds when they're young because their roots are smaller, so don't wait for them to reach maturity before yanking. Plus, you may be able to get rid of them before they spew seeds into your garden's soil.