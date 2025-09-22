Repurpose Pool Noodles For Adorable Fairy Garden Planters

As summer winds down, you may find yourself with a pool noodle problem. Perhaps you've amassed too many of these tubular foam floaties, or maybe the ones you have are starting to look worn. Whatever the case may be, you can use them to upgrade your home's outdoor spaces instead of tossing them out. For instance, it's easy to turn a pool noodle into floral decor for your backyard patio. Looking forward to decorating for autumn? Use them to create an inviting fall garland for your front porch. And if you have a porch or patio that needs a touch of whimsy, you can repurpose pool noodles as filling for the base of a fairy garden planter.

You'll need to gather a few other materials and choose the plants you want to use, in addition to your pool noodles. Displaying your fairy garden in a space with limited light is smart because it keeps the decorative elements from fading in the sun. If you go this route, consider growing small, shade-tolerant succulents such as panda plants (Kalanchoe tomentosa) in your planter. Succulents that double as houseplants are a good choice if you want to bring your planter indoors for the winter. When choosing succulents for this DIY, pair them with specialized products like Back to the Roots organic succulent and cactus mix and Oupeng decorative gravel for succulents. Find a medium-sized terracotta pot to hold your plants, soil, and gravel, and grab a serrated knife for cutting your pool noodles.

Collect faux moss and other fairy garden staples to create a magical scene in the pot. The Soaoo fairy garden figurines kit gives you lots of options. It includes a flower-inspired house, little tables and chairs, woodland creatures, mushrooms, and — you guessed it — fairies.