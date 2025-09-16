What To Know About The Latest Proposed National Park In Florida

The biggest concern for most who oppose the change, however, is overtourism. So, would changing Ocala National Forest to a Florida Springs National Park make a difference in how many people visit each year? In all likelihood, yes. In fact, even Congressman Randy Fine cited the potential for more visitors as one of his justifications for introducing the bill. He's likely correct that the change would help in that regard, as far more people visit national parks than national forests each year. On the other hand, many national parks are facing an overcrowding crisis.

This trend is reflected in Florida as well. Currently, the Sunshine State has three national parks and three national forests, in addition to several national seashores, historic sites, preserves, and other properties. Everglades National Park, which is on most national park bucket lists, sees over 1 million visitors annually. All three national forests in Florida draw that many tourists combined. National forests are also often much larger in size, further reducing the impact of visitors. By turning Ocala into a national park, detractors say this could lead to issues like soil erosion, extra litter, and commercial development.

As for the difference in visitation between forests and parks, it may seem like a head-scratcher, considering both forests and parks offer plenty of incredible outdoor activities, including free camping at most national forests. However, much of this can be traced to their different missions. National forests are there to protect the health of the land, while national parks are meant to preserve resources, both natural and cultural, and provide recreation and educational opportunities. As a result, activities in national parks are typically more regulated, but these areas are also more developed and feature more amenities. National forest activities are more along the lines of DIY, which doesn't necessarily appeal to everyone but leaves less of an impact. With that in mind, it's easy to understand why so many Floridians want to keep Ocala as a national forest.