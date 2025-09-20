How To Keep Yellowjackets From Nesting In Your Yard

By the time the dog days of summer roll around, homeowners are likely already exhausted trying to keep pests out of the garden. From aphids and slugs, which infest gardens in the spring, to caterpillars and beetles that nest in plants, there's a variety of invaders to watch out for. Unfortunately, the hard work of battling these creepy crawlies doesn't end as summer winds down, as yellowjackets tend to be at their most active during late summer and fall.

The brightly-colored flying insects are classified as social wasps, which means they tend to live together in fairly large groups. As a result, you might find nests all around your property, or even in between the gaps of your home's vinyl siding. While this can be a real headache, the most common nesting strategy of yellowjackets is even harder to combat — these wasps love taking up residency in underground burrows, which have been carved out and subsequently abandoned by rodents. These underground lairs can be frustrating to fight against and extremely dangerous to humans, especially if you count yourself among the unlucky few with an allergy to their painful stings.

If you do find yourself inundated with these dangerous types of wasps and you're having trouble driving them away, be sure to read ahead. We'll outline a few common causes for yellowjacket swarms and identify a couple of helpful methods for eliminating their residences. Yellowjackets generally tend to stick close to home, so be sure to note exactly where you're spotting them. Furthermore, you'll want to do your best to rid the area of any food sources, which might be inviting them to create even larger nests. With any luck, you'll have everything you need to banish the yellowjackets and keep them from returning next year.