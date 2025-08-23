The Best Method For Getting Rid Of A Yellowjacket Ground Nest In Your Yard

There are a variety of insecticides that can be used for this purpose, but many experts recommend going with a powdery substance such as Sevin Dust. The idea behind using powder as opposed to liquid is it will stick to the feet of the yellowjackets as they enter the hole and thus be spread to the entire colony. Since you'll be working with chemicals, it's also a good idea to wear safety glasses, gloves, and a facemask.

Applying the insecticide is a simple process, although timing is key. To reduce the risk of being stung, it's best to do so at night when the yellowjackets are less active. Once the sun has set, cautiously approach the nest and liberally sprinkle the insecticide around and in the opening. Then, it's a matter of waiting for the effects to set in. After a day or two of wasps trafficking in and out off the nest, the insecticide will not only have been transferred to the main colony, but it will also have had time to eliminate the wasps.

Once you've gotten rid of the colony, you should take steps to prevent wasps and hornets from nesting in your yard gain. You can remove plants that attract wasps (for example, figwort). You can also avoid making mistakes that draw wasps to your yard such as leaving fallen fruit on the ground, having open water sources such as birdbaths, and leaving garbage out.