Add A Tropical Touch To Your Yard By Planting This Small Palm Tree

Your landscaping can dictate the overall aesthetic of your outdoor space, and something as simple as choosing the right plants can give your backyard a resort-like feel. If you're looking to create your own tropical getaway, plants are key to turning your dream oasis into a reality, even without the balmy breeze. And a pygmy date palm, a container-friendly tree, is the perfect place to start.

Although they're on the smaller side, pygmy date palms (Phoenix roebelenii) are single-stemmed palms that can still grow to impressive heights of 6 to 12 feet. However, they're also slow-growing and boast a tolerance to a variety of soil conditions, so long as they have good drainage. Their relative low maintenance making them a top pick for beginner gardeners looking for fuss-free plants while still invoking the feel of a tropical escape. And to top it all off? They bloom with eye-catching star-shaped flowers in the spring.

Before adding pygmy date palms to your yard, it's important to learn more about their needs — whether you want to install them directly in your landscaping or create a show-stopping container garden on your deck or patio. Start by taking the time to research your specific area to see if they're the best pick for you, as these plants thrive in the warmer, subtropical parts of the U.S.