How Daylight Savings Affects Your Garden And How To Use It To Your Advantage

Daylight Savings Time (DST) encompasses the period between March and early November, and is usually associated with more hours of sunlight and a frustrating period of adjustment at work and school. DST, however, might not only affect you but also your plants, thanks to the changing sunlight. It's worth noting that switching to DST does not magically grant more daylight hours, though it may feel like it. Nature does not generally accept time as we see it, and there is no sudden change from the day before DST to the day after. However, because it encompasses the summer months, your garden experiences longer days, more sunlight, and warmer temperatures. But the shifted clock may affect how you interact with your plants, which can have an impact.

While longer, warmer days are a boon for many plants, there are also potentially a few negatives associated with DST. While most outdoor plants are influenced more by nature's changes rather than your behaviors, there are still cycles that your actions create, such as watering times or movement of shades or potted plants. As you adjust to the time change, you also adjust when you do things throughout the day. It may be the same hour on the clock for you, but not for your plants, which can cause temporary disruptions.

However, while you struggle to adapt your circadian rhythm to the time change, you may also find yourself being a little less productive. Gardening might be good for your health, but trying to wake up with the clock can make you feel miserable in the moment. On the plus side, it's much easier to garden outside, both mentally and physically, when there is more light. You do get another hour of light in the evening for gardening.