DIY Chic And Unique Lantern String Lights With These Dollar Tree Items

Lighting the outdoor areas of your home can be a real challenge in balancing aesthetics, functionality, and environmental friendliness. When buying lights, choosing lights that are either too bright, too dim, or too ugly is all too easy. You will want to find lights that match the desired appearance, with a nice warm light that won't blind you and any guests you have. All of these features must be considered, as well as the possibility of light pollution. To make your choices easier, you can take a trip to the Dollar Tree and DIY some interesting lantern string lights with solar lights, pencil cups, and wire plant hangers.

To build the lanterns, you will need the pencil cups and solar lights. In a video by Crafty Beach, rose gold wire pencil cups and copper-topped solar lights are used. You will want as many pencil cups and solar lights as you do lanterns, as you will need one of each for each lantern. Start by removing the stakes from the solar lights and then, using small, handheld wire cutters, cut a hole in the bottom of each pencil cup just wide enough for the bottom of the solar lights. From there, insert the solar light into the pencil cup. The light should stay in place just by the pressure of the wire, but if it moves around too much, you can use hot glue to fix it in place.