DIY A Cozy Backyard Hammock By Repurposing Old Plastic Bags
Napping in the shade of a tree is a relaxing way to cool down in your backyard during the summer. A hammock is a handy tool for making it happen. It's also something you can create at home with a stash of plastic grocery bags. In addition to saving you a chunk of change, this project helps the environment by keeping plastic bags out of landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose. The process involves making ropes from the bags and weaving them together. If you enjoy knitting or crocheting, you can use these techniques to turn the bags into the perfect backyard oasis centerpiece. Or, simply braid and knot the bags to DIY a sturdy yet comfy hammock. Once you get the hang of this project's conventions, you can use them to make other crafts — for instance, mats to put beneath sleeping bags, which can help you stay warm on fall camping trips.
You'll need several hundred plastic grocery bags, a couple of clothespins or binder clips, and some spare time to create a weather-resistant sling for reading and relaxation. Consider recruiting a few braiding buddies to help you assemble the hammock and collect more bags if your supply isn't large enough. Your first step is creating plastic ropes from the pile of bags you've amassed. Once this task is complete, you can braid the ropes for enhanced durability and add some strategically placed knots to hold everything together. Most of the ropes are used for the body of the hammock, and some become ties for attaching it to a pair of trees.
Turning your plastic bags into braided ropes
Before knotting or braiding anything, remove the handles and bottom seam, turning the bags into flexible plastic loops. Next, thread one loop through another, pull its ends upward into a U-shape, push one end through the other, and tighten to form a knot. This will create a chain of linked plastic loops. Create three chains with five loops apiece. Then, join the ends of the three chains with a knot. After this, braid together the three chains to form a rope. Attaching the knotted end to a chair leg or another well-anchored object makes this step easier. Or, have a friend hold the knotted end as you braid.
When you run out of material to braid, use a clothespin to clip the end of the plait you've been making. Then, create three more five-loop chains and attach each one to one of the chains in the braid, pulling one loop through another to create a knot, just as you did to create the chains. The next time you run out of material to braid, make three more chains and attach them to the ones in the braid to lengthen them. Keep braiding until the rope is about 20 feet long. Make a knot to hold the braid in place. Repeat this process to create 15 ropes that are 20 feet long and six that are 10 feet long. Also, make a pile of additional loops and turn a few of them into an extra chain.
Weaving your plastic ropes into a hammock
The last leg of your project involves weaving ropes together. First, grab a trio of 10-foot ropes, joining their bottom ends with one big knot. Again, find something — or someone — to hold the knotted end while you braid these ropes together. When you run out of plastic to braid, make a knot and snip off any rope sections that extend beyond it. Next, bend a 20-foot rope at its midpoint, creating a loop. Tether this rope to the midpoint of the thick rope with a cow hitch knot. Using the same method, tie a second 20-foot rope to the thick rope, right next to the first one. After that, attach the rest of the 20-foot ropes with cow hitches, working outward from the center of the thick rope. For a visual guide, check out the tutorial created by YouTuber @MelissaTunis.
Next, take the extra chain and slide its end loop up one of the outermost 20-foot ropes until it touches the thick rope. Guide this chain over and under the other 20-foot ropes to weave them together. Add more loops to the chain as needed, weaving until the hammock is six feet long. Then, gather the remaining 10-foot ropes, bind them with one knot, and braid them together to make another super-thick rope. Secure the ends of the 20-foot ropes to it and snip off any loose ends. Finally, tie your hammock to a pair of trees with the super-thick ropes. Now you have a cost-effective and comfortable way to relax outdoors. If you're looking for more ways to repurpose single-use plastic items, you can DIY a bird feeder from plastic spoons and a soda bottle.