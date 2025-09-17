DIY A Cozy Backyard Hammock By Repurposing Old Plastic Bags

Napping in the shade of a tree is a relaxing way to cool down in your backyard during the summer. A hammock is a handy tool for making it happen. It's also something you can create at home with a stash of plastic grocery bags. In addition to saving you a chunk of change, this project helps the environment by keeping plastic bags out of landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose. The process involves making ropes from the bags and weaving them together. If you enjoy knitting or crocheting, you can use these techniques to turn the bags into the perfect backyard oasis centerpiece. Or, simply braid and knot the bags to DIY a sturdy yet comfy hammock. Once you get the hang of this project's conventions, you can use them to make other crafts — for instance, mats to put beneath sleeping bags, which can help you stay warm on fall camping trips.

You'll need several hundred plastic grocery bags, a couple of clothespins or binder clips, and some spare time to create a weather-resistant sling for reading and relaxation. Consider recruiting a few braiding buddies to help you assemble the hammock and collect more bags if your supply isn't large enough. Your first step is creating plastic ropes from the pile of bags you've amassed. Once this task is complete, you can braid the ropes for enhanced durability and add some strategically placed knots to hold everything together. Most of the ropes are used for the body of the hammock, and some become ties for attaching it to a pair of trees.