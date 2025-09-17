This Eastern US National Forest Is A Perfect Spot For A Riverside Camping Adventure

While visiting the southeastern United States, particularly western North Carolina, many visitors opt to explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, especially for its diverse wildlife. But for more adventurous visitors, the lesser-known Pisgah National Forest offers a wealth of opportunities centered around the many rivers that run through it. Nestled along one such tributary is the Davidson River campground inside the Davidson River Recreation Area, a mountain getaway that acts as the perfect base for your Pisgah adventure.

The campground is aptly named due to its location on the banks of the Davidson River. Open year-round, with limited sites available during the winter, the campground lies within the boundaries of the national forest and is just three miles away from scenic Brevard, North Carolina, and an hour from Asheville. Even better? Many of the shaded campsites are located right on the river's edge. Without leaving the campground, visitors can lounge in secluded sites, swim in the clear water of the Davidson, or access one of the multiple hiking trails running through the grounds. For those looking to explore, the campground is a gateway to everything Pisgah has to offer, including world-class fly fishing and multiple breathtaking waterfalls within a short drive.

A range of amenities complements the campground's picturesque location. Each tent site comes equipped with a picnic table, fire pit, tent pad, and lantern pole. Additionally, all sites offer easy access to potable water on-site and bathrooms with hot showers. Notably, while many sites allow limited generator use, sites 99 through 113 do not.

Unfortunately, the Davidson River campground is currently closed for renovations, with the site reopening in May 2026. If you are still looking to explore Pisgah and its beautiful camping, the North Mills River Campground is located north of the Davidson Recreation Area, with easy access to the artsy town of Asheville.