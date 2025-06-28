We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most spectacular sights you can see while hiking is water cascading over a sheer cliff or steep incline. So it's little wonder that waterfalls hold so much attraction for hikers. However, even though many believe waterfalls are good for mental health, at times they can be detrimental to physical health. This is evidenced by the numerous incidents resulting in injury and death by hikers visiting waterfalls across the U.S., including several recent fatal falls. This spate of tragedies underscores the need to take extra precautions when hiking around these beautiful, but potentially deadly, natural features. So before you hit the trail in search for sheets of falling water, it is important to know how to stay safe while hiking near waterfalls.

Considering some of most dangerous hikes in the U.S. are on trails featuring waterfalls, it is critical you be prepared, including carrying the 10 hiking essentials in case of emergencies. Anyone hiking to a waterfall needs to be properly dressed from head to toe. They also need to follow all the trails and posted signs. While the water may be tempting after a hot hike, in order to stay safe, it's best to stay on dry land. Keep in mind, that even the land surrounding a waterfall may not be all that dry, so expect tricky footing in some spots. Additionally, even if you are on a trail that allows dogs, you need to keep pets and children close to you while hiking near waterfalls.