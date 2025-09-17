What To Do If You Find A Baby Hummingbird In Your Yard

If you've made your yard inviting to hummingbirds by putting up a feeder or planting flowers that attract hummingbirds, you might be thrilled to notice some nesting in your yard. Soon you may even hear baby birds chirping in the morning! But what should you do if one day you step outside to find that one of those hatchlings has fallen out of the nest?

First, assess the situation from a distance. If you have pets, make sure they are secure and indoors. Even a well-behaved dog can scare or injure a bird, and you want to avoid stressing it any more than necessary. If there are no obvious threats or dangers, observe the baby hummingbird without touching it. Does it have feathers? A fully-feathered but small hummingbird is likely a fledgling. Learning how to fly isn't easy, and it's normal for young birds to spend some time on the ground until they figure it out. Observe from a distance, but only intervene if other animals or people try to bother it.

If the baby hummingbird doesn't have all of its feathers, it most likely fell out of the nest. Carefully inspect the area to see if you can find the nest it came from. If you can, place the hatchling gently back into it. If you cannot find the nest, the nest was obviously destroyed by a predator, or the hummingbird is obviously injured, call a wildlife rehabilitation center.