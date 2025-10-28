A Delicious And Fragrant Plant That'll Keep Chipmunks Out Of Your Garden

Aromatic chives are just as helpful for your garden as they are for your cooking. These herbs make excellent companions for potato plants and add visual interest to any outdoor space they call home. Chives can also convince chipmunks to take a hike. This means fewer chipmunks taking bites out of your tomatoes, digging up your flower bulbs, and using your garden as a latrine. Other signs of chipmunk problems include stashes of seeds and collections of holes and tunnels in the soil.

Chipmunks scamper away from many plants with pungent aromas, and chives are a prime example of this effect. The wily little critters are repulsed by the scents of two types of chives – common chives, aka onion chives (Allium schoenoprasum), and garlic chives (Allium tuberosum) — as well as several related species from the Allium genus. The odors these plants give off have even been known to alter the creatures' sense of where they are. Considering how stressful this must be, it's no wonder that chipmunks don't want to spend time near them.

Be aware that both types of chives can make cats, dogs, and some other animals sick if consumed in large quantities. Therefore, it's a good idea to keep pets away from them. Overconsumption of chives can also make some humans feel unwell, but this is unlikely to happen when chives are used as a seasoning. On a positive note, onion and garlic chives make flowers that attract pollinators and repel several types of insect pests. Garlic chive flowers are white or yellow, while onion chive flowers are light purple.