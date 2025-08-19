Your Potato Plants Will Thrive With The Help Of A Delicious Herb

Potatoes may seem like just another basic garden crop, but they're actually the third most important food crop in the entire world, next to wheat and rice, with more than a billion people eating them each year. Potatoes taste great and can be fixed in a huge variety of ways, like this delicious side dish for a campsite dinner. With so much variety available, it's no wonder they are a common vegetable added to most gardens. Potatoes are very easy to grow, making them an excellent choice for budding gardeners. If you want to grow a great crop of spuds, there are vegetables you shouldn't plant with potatoes, like asparagus, but there's one tasty herb you can plant alongside these tubers that'll be a huge help: chives.

Chives are a popular herb belonging to the onion family and are related to garlic, scallions, leeks, and onions. They are used in a variety of cooked dishes. In fact, chopped chives are delicious on baked potatoes with butter and sour cream, so it makes sense that these two plants would complement each other in the ground, too. Chives are one of the easiest herbs to grow, making them a fuss-free plant perfect for beginners, and they do well in the ground or containers. These fast-growing plants can be started from seeds indoors and then transferred outdoors when the temperatures reach at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit. They do best in full sun and make great companions to a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs in addition to potatoes.