Keep Bugs Away From Your Campsite With The Help Of A Feathery Plant

Anyone who has gone camping has experienced the duality between the awe and beauty of nature and the seemingly insurmountable stress of dealing with mosquitoes, flies, and other pests. Even in some of the most beautiful campsites in the United States, the incessant buzz of insects can make just setting up a tent a torturous task. But a widespread shrub may be your saving grace, as you can repel these insects by adding it to your campfire.

Native to wetlands across the southern, northeastern, and central United States, dog fennel (Eupatorium capillifolium) is a rapid-growing, abundant weed that most likely is close to your campsite, if you're in USDA zones 3 through 10. Starting a small, responsibly safe campfire is common when setting up camp, not only for comfort but also as a natural bug repellent. While smoke from burning logs does have some effect at warding off bugs, adding dog fennel (or dogfennel) will significantly improve your campfire-as-repellent. By simply adding this plant to your already burning wood, the smoke the plant produces wards off mosquitoes and flies much more effectively than your regular fire.

Dog fennel can also be crushed and spread on the skin as an insect repellent, or mixed into a spray. it can prove to be a lifesaver if you forget to pack any vinegar to use as an eco-friendly insect repellent. Already got bites? Crushing and rubbing the plant on your skin will help reduce itching and swelling.