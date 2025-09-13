Repurpose A Tired And Rusty Swing Set Frame For A DIY Porch Swing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many yards have old playground equipment that is rotting into the soil. You can take that old rusty slide to the dump so it doesn't give anyone tetanus, and you should probably deconstruct that climbing wall before it collapses under someone's weight. But don't throw out that old swing set just yet. Instead, repurpose it to create a relaxing spot with a few hanging macrame chairs.

If the kids just moved out and your swing set is still in good shape, you can probably just remove the old swings and hang the new chairs. But if the swing set is rusty and its paint is chipping away, you're going to want to renovate it. This is a simple process, but you will need a few tools and materials. There's a good chance you'll already have a few of them — you'll need a paint scraper, sandpaper, a tarp, paint stripper, and rust-resistant paint.

The first thing you need to do is lay down a tarp to catch any bits of paint that fall. Old swing sets may have been coated with lead-based paint, which can pollute the water supply and cause health issues for children and adults. Follow up with your preferred paint stripper of your choice, such as Citristrip Stripping Gel, and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Once you've removed the old paint, sand the swing set thoroughly. When you're finished sanding, wipe the swing set to remove any remaining paint particles. Finally, it's time to put a couple of coats of paint on the swing set — check out our guide to choosing the best (and worst) shades for your outdoor space to make your color selection.