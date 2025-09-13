The Overlooked Herb That Makes A Perfect Ground Cover For Your Rocky Soil Yard

From creeping, sprawling ground cover to towering flowers with vibrant blooms, plants can make a major difference in your yard. While at first glance it may seem like that difference is restricted to visual appeal alone, adding the right plants to your yard can also offer other benefits. For example, picking the right plants to use as ground cover can help reduce the number of weeds while also keeping erosion to a minimum and fostering a diverse ecosystem right in your backyard. However, if you have rocky soil that seems too stubborn to support any plant life, it may feel like a carefully cultivated yard is just out of reach. Fortunately, this overlooked herb thrives in rocky or sandy soil, making it a perfect ground cover option.

Creeping savory (Satureja spicigera) perennial that can readily tolerate the rocky soil that other plants may fail to grow in. Not only that, it blooms with small but charming white flowers and boasts fragrant leaves. Creeping savory is also resistant to deer, making it a solid solution if deer keep eating your ground cover. If you're interested in growing creeping savory in your own yard, there are just a few things to learn about this plant first, from the conditions it grows best in to the type of care it needs. It's also important to research your specific location beforehand to ensure that this plant is safe to grow, with no worries about invasive behaviors that may do more harm than good.