The Low-Maintenance Ground Cover You'll Wish You Never Planted In Your Garden

If you've already planted periwinkle, you may want to consider pulling it up and substituting it with something non-invasive. And if you were thinking of cultivating this ground cover, it's wise to opt for a less aggressive alternative. For example, you could consider purple dragon lamium (Lamium maculatum), another ground cover with stunning purple flowers. This lush perennial will form a beautiful, dense carpet of foliage and flowers. Additionally, it thrives in many conditions, including filtered sun, partial shade, or full shade.

However, when choosing the best ground cover for your yard, you should also consider other factors, such as how much sunlight your yard gets and your USDA plant hardiness zone, since these conditions can determine how it will fare in your climate. For instance, purple dragon lamium grows best in zones 4 to 8, which covers much of the United States. However, with extra care, it can also survive in southern locales. Another equally pleasing alternative is liverleaf (Hepatica nobilis), a native spring-blooming perennial with delicate flowers in shades of purple, white, and pink. It is best planted in part to full shade in zones 5 to 8, but may also be suitable for zone 4 with extra TLC.

If you live in a warmer and drier region like California, Florida, or the Southwest, Japanese stonecrop (Hylotelephium sieboldii) is a resilient and fuss-free plant option that thrives in virtually all climate zones. As a succulent plant, it's well-suited to hot and arid conditions. It offers cheerful pink flowers in spring, flourishes in full sun, and tolerates light shade. If you're not sure what would be best for your garden, consult with a local nursery or extension service, which can recommend the best plants for your area.