Does Eucalyptus Oil Actually Repel Snakes? Here's What We Know

Whether you're hunting for a simple repellent to keep snakes from slithering into your campsite or prevent them from coming into your yard, you're in good company. Because snakes make many of us anxious, it's no surprise that homeowners are drawn to quick fixes like homemade eucalyptus oil sprays. However, does eucalyptus oil really work as a snake deterrent?

Look online and you'll find a heap of articles using eucalyptus oil to make snake repellents. However, if you do a little digging, you'll find evidence that these remedies are ineffective. Although it can indeed be toxic to pets in high concentrations, some species of serpents like the pygmy python inhabit eucalyptus trees, suggesting that the oil alone may not be much of a repellent. A quick trip to YouTube will also show multiple videos of cobras hanging out in eucalyptus branches, as the plant was introduced to India in the 1840s.

In fact, oils of any kind working effectively against snakes seems unlikely. Speaking with Australia's ABC News, snake catcher Bridget Thomson discussed the difficulty of snake deterrence and said that she'd "tried natural oils like peppermint, clove, tea tree and, nope, it hasn't bothered them." Mississippi State University seems to back this up, noting that "no repellents are currently registered for snake control," which reinforces the idea that most DIY and store-bought options aren't proven to be effective.