Does Eucalyptus Oil Actually Repel Snakes? Here's What We Know
Whether you're hunting for a simple repellent to keep snakes from slithering into your campsite or prevent them from coming into your yard, you're in good company. Because snakes make many of us anxious, it's no surprise that homeowners are drawn to quick fixes like homemade eucalyptus oil sprays. However, does eucalyptus oil really work as a snake deterrent?
Look online and you'll find a heap of articles using eucalyptus oil to make snake repellents. However, if you do a little digging, you'll find evidence that these remedies are ineffective. Although it can indeed be toxic to pets in high concentrations, some species of serpents like the pygmy python inhabit eucalyptus trees, suggesting that the oil alone may not be much of a repellent. A quick trip to YouTube will also show multiple videos of cobras hanging out in eucalyptus branches, as the plant was introduced to India in the 1840s.
In fact, oils of any kind working effectively against snakes seems unlikely. Speaking with Australia's ABC News, snake catcher Bridget Thomson discussed the difficulty of snake deterrence and said that she'd "tried natural oils like peppermint, clove, tea tree and, nope, it hasn't bothered them." Mississippi State University seems to back this up, noting that "no repellents are currently registered for snake control," which reinforces the idea that most DIY and store-bought options aren't proven to be effective.
How to get rid of snakes in your yard without eucalyptus
The reason eucalyptus oil is said to repel snakes is that they have an extremely sensitive sense of smell. However, even though not everyone agrees about the efficacy of eucalyptus, even its supporters say that its effects don't last long. So if you have a snake infestation near your home, it's wise to seek other solutions.
Start by figuring out what things are attracting snakes to your yard and work to eliminate them. Like all creatures, snakes need water, food, and shelter, and managing their habitat is the best way to reduce their populations. Chances are, your yard is providing for all of their needs, whether it's water from the birdbath or tasty rodents and insects living in your rock-retaining walls. Doing simple things — such as eliminating hiding places like stacks of firewood or driving rodents away by keeping your pet food inside — will help reduce the number of legless reptiles hanging out in your yard.
While snakes naturally make many of us anxious, they're not all bad. Snakes offer benefits like pest control, and many of them are harmless as long as you leave them alone. In fact, if your goal is increased biodiversity, then you may want snakes in your yard. Still, if you're like most people, it's preferable to keep your home and garden snake-free by creating an environment that's less hospitable to them — just don't count on eucalyptus oil to help you out.