We Tried Using An Ancient Irrigation Technique In Our Garden. Was It All It Was Cracked Up To Be?

Admiring gorgeous gardens and trying to grow one of my own are among my favorite summer pastimes. Truth be told, admiring is easier than growing since I spend more of my summer working and traveling than weeding and watering. I'm also a bit stubborn: When I go out of town, I hope for the best rather than asking neighbors to water my plants. I figure their lives are busy enough, and I know how easy it is to make mistakes when watering a garden. Sometimes I use self-watering spikes to hydrate my favorite plants when I'm away from home, but I only have a handful of them. My Tuzinano terracotta garden spikes are a clever twist on ollas — water-filled clay pots that help quench a plant's thirst when buried nearby. After watching TikTok user @sydneyxmastree fashion ollas out of terracotta flower pots, I decided to see if this ancient irrigation method is the answer to my modern-day watering conundrum.

There are a few ways to make ollas with terracotta pots. One method involves attaching a pot to a saucer. Another involves gluing together the rims of two pots. I went with the first method for my backyard experiment, but I'd choose the second if I wanted my olla to water a tree or other large plant. In most cases, two pots will hold more liquid than one-pot-plus-a-flipped-over-saucer. Whichever route you take, the goal is harnessing the power of porosity. Unglazed terracotta is porous, so water travels through it if left in place long enough. That's why farmers in what is now the American southwest have been planting terracotta reservoirs beside their crops for centuries.