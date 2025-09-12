Explore Wild Lakes And Hiking Trails At One Of The World's Most Impressive National Parks
Along the border between Poland and Slovakia, you'll find Tatra National Park. This gorgeous park is full of hidden gems and iconic hikes, making it a fantastic destination for adventurous types. Its dramatic peaks, alpine lakes, and flower-filled meadows make it one of the most breathtaking hiking spots in Europe. If you're looking to explore, a great place to start is the Morskie Oko, which means "Eye of the Sea." This huge lake covers over 3.5 million square feet, with tons of trails on every side, including a fully paved asphalt road. This makes it a great option for beginners, families, and hikers who use mobility aids. The Palenica Białczańska trailhead in the town of Zakopane also has a portion of the hike on asphalt before turning to forest paths.
For a more challenging hike, check out some of the lakes on the Slovakian side of the Tatras by following the Rysy Peak trail from Štrbské Pleso. This trail is long and steep, but the view from the highest peak in Tatra National Park is worth it! Additionally, it'll take you past some gorgeous lakes, including Štrbské Pleso and the Frog Lakes in Dolina Žabích plies valley.
The Kuźnice — Murowaniec — Ksiezowka Trail is a great option if you're looking for something in between. It forms a loop, taking hikers to the Hala Gąsienicowa mountain hut and back down. The meadows along this trail are particularly popular in spring and summer, when many of the wildflowers are in bloom. You can view these valleys from another angle by taking the Chuda Przełączka loop trail from Kościeliska Valley.
What do you need to know before hiking in the Tatras?
There are plenty of laws you might not know at U.S. national parks, so naturally, there are even more surprises when traveling abroad, especially when the park is divided between two countries. For instance, the Polish and Slovakian parks have different rules for hiking with pets. Dogs are not allowed on the Polish side of the mountains, as even a well-behaved dog can disturb wildlife. On the Solvakian side, dogs are allowed, with the restriction that they are leashed and muzzled. This rule difference is extremely important when hiking trails that cross the border, such as the Rysy Peak, Tri Koruny, and Czerwone Wierchy trails.
Another important rule is that you cannot swim in any of the lakes or rivers in the Tatra National Park. The lakes and rivers are clean, and the best way to keep them that way is to view them from a distance. For the same reason, off-trail hiking, disturbing animals, and picking plants are not allowed. Some off-trail hiking is allowed on the Slovakian side of the park, but only when rock climbing or with a registered guide.
While visiting in winter is a great way to avoid crowds, it's also important to know that some trails are closed during winter. The mountains are lovely when topped with snow and ice, but they can also be dangerous. Never hike on a trail that is marked as closed. If you aren't certain about a trail, it's best to stop at a visitor's center and ask. The Tatra trails cover everything from gentle slopes to rocky cliffs, so it's important to pack your hiking essentials in case of emergencies.