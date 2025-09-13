Repurpose Your Old Picture Frames For A Unique Bird Feeder

If you want to begin birdwatching on a budget, thrift stores are a great place to start. From the perfect birdbath for your garden to a gently used bird feeder, there's no limit to the helpful supplies you canld pick up at a discounted price. However, don't fret if your thrift store prowls leave you empty-handed — there is always the picture frame section of the store. With a little creativity and the help of this stylish DIY, you can create an eye-catching and functional birdhouse with just a few supplies.

One of the best ways to attract more songbirds to your yard is to offer a bird feeder. And, when it comes to these features in your yard, the more the merrier. However, purchasing new feeders can get pricey fast. Thankfully, this DIY bird feeder using one or more repurposed photo frames not only provides a frugal tasty buffet platform for birds, but gives new life to frames otherwise destined for a landfill.

To recreate this eco-savvy project yourself, You have a choice: You can make a flat or vertical feeder with one frame, or a house-like box with several. You'll also want a wildlife-friendly adhesive for outdoor use, and a method to hang it if you want. The exact number of frames you need depends on your vision, as well as the size feeder you want. For a house style feeder, three items to make a base, top, and piece to connect the two can give you enough support to get started. From there, how you want to customize your frames will also dictate your supplies, such as choosing to add mesh in place of the original glass or acrylic. Just make sure any paints, stains, or add-ons are bird-friendly and nontoxic.