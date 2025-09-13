Repurpose Your Old Picture Frames For A Unique Bird Feeder
If you want to begin birdwatching on a budget, thrift stores are a great place to start. From the perfect birdbath for your garden to a gently used bird feeder, there's no limit to the helpful supplies you canld pick up at a discounted price. However, don't fret if your thrift store prowls leave you empty-handed — there is always the picture frame section of the store. With a little creativity and the help of this stylish DIY, you can create an eye-catching and functional birdhouse with just a few supplies.
One of the best ways to attract more songbirds to your yard is to offer a bird feeder. And, when it comes to these features in your yard, the more the merrier. However, purchasing new feeders can get pricey fast. Thankfully, this DIY bird feeder using one or more repurposed photo frames not only provides a frugal tasty buffet platform for birds, but gives new life to frames otherwise destined for a landfill.
To recreate this eco-savvy project yourself, You have a choice: You can make a flat or vertical feeder with one frame, or a house-like box with several. You'll also want a wildlife-friendly adhesive for outdoor use, and a method to hang it if you want. The exact number of frames you need depends on your vision, as well as the size feeder you want. For a house style feeder, three items to make a base, top, and piece to connect the two can give you enough support to get started. From there, how you want to customize your frames will also dictate your supplies, such as choosing to add mesh in place of the original glass or acrylic. Just make sure any paints, stains, or add-ons are bird-friendly and nontoxic.
Creating a DIY bird feeder from repurposed photo frames
The first step in creating your own DIY bird feeder from repurposed photo frames is to clean the frame or frames. This step may not be as necessary if you're buying your frames brand new, but it can be helpful to remove any spots or grime from thrifted frames. From there, you need to lock in your vision. Do you want one horizontal platform with a mesh feeding surface? A vertical frame with perches and a container for feed? Do you want to paint or decorate your frames? Replacing the glass with mesh for better drainage? Doing so will be easier before all of your pieces are glued together.
Once you've nailed down how you want your bird feeder to look, you can begin the magic of turning your vision into a reality. To make a box-like feeding room, identify which frames are the base, sides, and top. Glue the vertical sides to the base to create walls. You can get creative at this spot, adding as many or few frames as you want while maintaining stability, but make sure to avoid small spots where birds could get trapped in your feeder.
After the glue has set and dried, all that's left to do is figure out how you want to hang your bird feeder. For smaller, lighter feeders, you can use heavy-duty twine or hanging planter basket chains. Or, you may prefer to secure a hook to the top of your bird feeder for more stability. This creative project is just one way you can give new life to household items and create backyard staples birds will love. For example, if you've renovated a patio, outdoor kitchen, or walkway, you can easily repurpose any leftover tiles into a mosaic birdhouse.