What To Know If You Spot A Fairy Ring In Your Yard

How to manage fairy rings depends upon the type, but, ultimately, the absolute best method is prevention. Take out old tree roots and stumps before planting new grass. For any new construction in your yard, old and woody material should be removed before topsoil is added to the area. The good news about fairy rings is that most of them aren't harmful to the soil or plants. Type 1 rings, which result in dead or overly dry turf, are potentially the most aggravating; they negatively affect grass growth by making the thatch and soil repel water to some degree. Aerating the lawn and watering the soil in the newly created holes could help remedy the situation. Here's how to choose a spike aerator that's best for your lawn.

If you don't like the look of Type 2 fairy rings, applying a nitrogen-rich fertilizer over the lighter areas will boost the rest of the grass to match the dark spots. Wait until fall to do it, however, to prevent lawn burn during summer months. As for that ring of mushrooms: You can remove them by raking them out before composting or putting them in a lawn bag. Grabbing them with gloved hands also works if the rake isn't effective. Mushrooms may grow back, though — especially if the affected area has drainage issues. The simplest way to remove standing water from your yard is to dethatch and aerate it.