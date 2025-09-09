The Surprising Time You Should Be Buying Outdoor Furniture

If you're ready to start shopping for your new outdoor furniture (even though you'll be storing it in a month or two), you'll want to get started early in August if there's something you've had your eyes on since the beginning of the summer season. The reason for this is that the stock will be lower and demand may be higher now that discounts are being applied.

But suppose you're looking to find your outdoor furniture at the lowest prices possible and are happy to shop around for anything that fits your fancy. In that case, Labor Day weekend is the time when all the best deals will be available, as most stores will be clearing out their summer merchandise once the weekend is over. Stores are ready to introduce fall items and are already starting to think about winter.

If you have big plans for the holiday weekend, don't fret. You don't have to go to the store in person to do your shopping — you can find excellent deals online. Even Amazon does Labor Day sales. Take a moment to browse through your phone, and consider asking your friends and family for suggestions on outdoor furniture brands and styles. Even if you have a small patio, you can find some great furniture ideas online.

However, don't throw away your old furniture; you can use it to help your climbing plants thrive. And, once you invest in your new outdoor furniture, be sure that you know whether you should leave it outside during the winter or not.