The Surprising Time You Should Be Buying Outdoor Furniture
Does your outdoor furniture need a refresh? While you're probably planning to get a lot of use out of it before it gets too cold outside, there is a perfect time to start looking for a new set. It's a good thing you didn't replace it before summer started, because the best time to buy is actually later in the year. Of course, if you want the newest styles, buying before summer will get you what others don't have yet, but you'll be paying full price. Just think about it — things like patio furniture will be in high demand at the beginning of summer, and with demand comes a higher price tag.
Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer, and it's the exact time to purchase new outdoor furniture. Demand is down, and the stores want to get as much value as possible out of the stock that has been sitting there for the last few months, which means discounts for buyers. According to an article from Reader's Digest, sales typically begin around the beginning of August, and discounts tend to increase as the month progresses. This culminates in the best bargains showing up during Labor Day weekend. So, while you may want to spend your weekend camping, relaxing at the beach, or partying, you may also want to make time for some shopping if you're looking for new outdoor furniture for your yard or patio.
Tips for finding the best outdoor furniture deals
If you're ready to start shopping for your new outdoor furniture (even though you'll be storing it in a month or two), you'll want to get started early in August if there's something you've had your eyes on since the beginning of the summer season. The reason for this is that the stock will be lower and demand may be higher now that discounts are being applied.
But suppose you're looking to find your outdoor furniture at the lowest prices possible and are happy to shop around for anything that fits your fancy. In that case, Labor Day weekend is the time when all the best deals will be available, as most stores will be clearing out their summer merchandise once the weekend is over. Stores are ready to introduce fall items and are already starting to think about winter.
If you have big plans for the holiday weekend, don't fret. You don't have to go to the store in person to do your shopping — you can find excellent deals online. Even Amazon does Labor Day sales. Take a moment to browse through your phone, and consider asking your friends and family for suggestions on outdoor furniture brands and styles. Even if you have a small patio, you can find some great furniture ideas online.
However, don't throw away your old furniture; you can use it to help your climbing plants thrive. And, once you invest in your new outdoor furniture, be sure that you know whether you should leave it outside during the winter or not.