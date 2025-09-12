This Overlooked Spot In Your Yard May Be Attracting Mosquitoes

Have you ever looked under your deck? If so, you may be familiar with the mini ecosystem that's formed in the shade of your hosting zone. Even though there is minimal sunlight under your deck, some plants may still be able to grow, producing a humid environment that's just perfect for mosquitoes. There may also be standing water under or around your deck — another essential feature that mosquitoes look for.

One of the best ways to reduce the number of mosquitoes swarming your deck is to target these conditions and create an environment that's less hospitable to mosquitoes. You can start by removing any vegetation growing under your deck, and then targeting the soil itself. This is because even dirt alone can contain the moisture and features needed to host breeding mosquitoes. Adding a secured vapor barrier can help cut down on moisture. While reducing the moisture under your deck, you should also target any water that's nearby, whether that's buildup from a clogged gutter or even an intentional still water feature. Even birdbaths can attract mosquitoes, and investing in a fountain or bubbler can help. You can also look for other items that may attract mosquitoes near your deck, like old tires.

Understanding the specific areas of your yard that mosquitoes are drawn to, and why, can be a helpful way to identify the reason behind your swarmed yard. However, small changes may not be enough to help in the case of a large population. Because of their ability to spread diseases, if you have a significant problem with mosquitoes in your backyard, it may be best to reach out to a professional.